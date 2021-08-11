ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. ShotSpotter updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SSTI stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. 80,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,087. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $495.06 million, a PE ratio of 412.49, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSTI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

