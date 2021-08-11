Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 21,649 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $2,225,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,042,196.10.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,276,680.05.

SSTK opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.45. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

