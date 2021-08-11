Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SIEGY stock opened at $81.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $88.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.