Sierra Capital LLC Buys 5,433 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF makes up 1.1% of Sierra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

AAXJ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.76. The company had a trading volume of 32,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.33. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $73.96 and a 52-week high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

