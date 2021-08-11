Sierra Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854,924 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EEMV traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. 78,440 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47.

