Sierra Capital LLC Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,282. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

