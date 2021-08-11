Sierra Capital LLC Sells 310 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.86. 18,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

