Sierra Capital LLC Sells 760 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after buying an additional 196,117 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.73. The company had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,112. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $216.85 and a 12-month high of $290.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.28.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

