Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) is set to release its Q2 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Sierra Wireless has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. On average, analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $726.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.25.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

