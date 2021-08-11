Sight Sciences (SGHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SGHT opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $42.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

