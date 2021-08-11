Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.52. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 40,862 shares.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $757.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

