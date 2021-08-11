Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) versus Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) Head-To-Head Survey

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Simulations Plus and Triple P, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simulations Plus presently has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.68%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than Triple P.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 25.27% 7.34% 6.78% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Simulations Plus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simulations Plus and Triple P’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $41.59 million 23.23 $9.33 million $0.56 85.68 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Triple P on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc., Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students. The company was founded by Walter S. Woltosz and Virginia E. Woltosz on July 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, CA.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.