Sippican Capital Advisors Has $716,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $118,779,800. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.62. 349,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,236,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

