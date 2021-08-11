SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie Sells 7,500 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $194.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

