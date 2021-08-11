SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Down to $29.26

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.26, but opened at $28.36. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 1,968 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.97.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 37,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

