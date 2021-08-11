SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Down to $29.26

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.26, but opened at $28.36. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 1,968 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

