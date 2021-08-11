SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

NYSE SKM opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.97. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

