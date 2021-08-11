Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%.

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 963,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 534,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $62.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

