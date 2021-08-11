Smaugs NFT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $481,666.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 3% against the dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $481,666.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00046921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00152411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00155189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.21 or 1.00043217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.00859961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

