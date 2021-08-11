SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Capitalization Hits $2.95 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.95 million and $236,374.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $9.06 or 0.00019552 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00148016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00156391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,181.92 or 0.99711343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.99 or 0.00867937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,793 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

