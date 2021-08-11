Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Raised to €28.00 at UBS Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.