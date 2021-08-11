Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY) recently:

8/9/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

8/4/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/4/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/4/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on the stock, up previously from €32.50 ($38.24).

8/4/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

7/1/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating.

6/16/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove to an “overweight” rating.

SCGLY stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.55.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

