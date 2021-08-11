Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SDXAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Sodexo stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,318. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

