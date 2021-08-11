SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $3.07

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.59. SOS shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 306,857 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in SOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

