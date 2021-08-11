South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South State in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for South State’s FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

SSB opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.06.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth $54,817,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of South State by 92.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 87.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

