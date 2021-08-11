Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $404.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $46.59.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

