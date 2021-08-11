SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,493 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 286,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,519,000 after acquiring an additional 156,566 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 615,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44,746 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 437.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.84. The stock had a trading volume of 133,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490,149. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $110.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.50.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

