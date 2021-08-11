SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 2.6% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,684,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 16,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $354.74. 262,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,773. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $352.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

