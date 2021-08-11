SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 79,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 118,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 59,460 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 160,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

SHM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,862. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

