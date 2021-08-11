Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $98,682. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

