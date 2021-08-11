Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.00. 3,290,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,225. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of -106.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.48.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

