Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $379.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

In other Sprague Resources news, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc sold 16,058,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $264,964,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $287,075.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,599 shares in the company, valued at $955,325.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,152,907 shares of company stock worth $530,844,275 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sprague Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

