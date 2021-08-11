SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.67.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.52.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $31,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,603. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

