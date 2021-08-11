Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Sprott stock traded up C$0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$46.94. 1,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,667. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$35.86 and a 1 year high of C$57.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$48.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63.

SII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 target price on Sprott in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

