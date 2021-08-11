Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Announces Earnings Results

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.13 and a current ratio of 22.13. The stock has a market cap of $182.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $6,602,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,514,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,749,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spruce Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 543.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Spruce Biosciences worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

