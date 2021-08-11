Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for about 1.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 779,204 shares of company stock worth $174,754,969. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.18. 309,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,100,727. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 240.09, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.13. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

