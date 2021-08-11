Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 9,253 The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHYF stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

