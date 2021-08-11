Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,381 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $488.53 million, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

