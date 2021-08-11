Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.