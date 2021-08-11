Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $351,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $21,362,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $18,802,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 1,685.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 754,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 1,955.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 461,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $5,817,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

FUBO stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.87.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

