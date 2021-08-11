Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,563 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,156,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTA stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

