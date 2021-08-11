Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,563 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,156,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PRTA stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.47.
In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
PRTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.
Prothena Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
