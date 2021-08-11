Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $339,000 Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,403 shares of company stock worth $3,899,103. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $195.78. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

