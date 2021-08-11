Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 86,028 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at $308,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

