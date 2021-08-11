Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,766 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Berry worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 40,703 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Berry by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $432.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.94. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRY shares. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

