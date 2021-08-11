Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00003048 BTC on major exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $37,533.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,314,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,572 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

