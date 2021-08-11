Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLFPF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price target on Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

Shares of SLFPF stock remained flat at $$4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

