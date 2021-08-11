Standpoint Research Initiates Coverage on Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Research analysts at Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VWAGY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

