Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 5.4%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.33. 24,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,589,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,585 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,310,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

