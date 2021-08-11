State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in News were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in News by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,803,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,613,000 after buying an additional 259,509 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in News by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,999,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,373,000 after buying an additional 653,532 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in News by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after buying an additional 857,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,022,000. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,773,000. 11.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWS opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.