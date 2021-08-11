State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 120 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $251.95 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.88 and a 1-year high of $254.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

